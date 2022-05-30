Private Advisor Group LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $19.64 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

