Private Advisor Group LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,825 shares of company stock worth $24,785,697 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

