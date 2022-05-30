Private Advisor Group LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 853,316 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 179,921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $27.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

