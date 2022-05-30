Private Advisor Group LLC Has $761,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter.
CHWY stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.75.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.
Chewy Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
