Private Advisor Group LLC Has $819,000 Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,354 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,469,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWG opened at $8.97 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

