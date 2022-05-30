Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 125,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

