Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $748,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $785,000.

ONEO stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

