Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $779,000 in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter.

BUFR stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

