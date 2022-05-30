Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $818,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,050,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,844,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,325 shares of company stock valued at $744,364.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

