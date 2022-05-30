Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $547.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.71 and a 200 day moving average of $619.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.