Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 224,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $45.51.

