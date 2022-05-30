Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

