Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,022 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Infosys by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,624 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.