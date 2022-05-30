Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 19,539 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 221.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

PIE opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

