Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 51,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,502,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $264.50 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.91.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

