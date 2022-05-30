Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,281,000 after buying an additional 331,737 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $138.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.