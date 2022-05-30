Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 312,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 100,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period.

SPYX stock opened at $101.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16.

