Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $20,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

