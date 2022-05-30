Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,192,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,848,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,547 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $280.00 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $282.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

