Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,916,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.78 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

