Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 24,212 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

