Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857 shares of company stock worth $188,899. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

