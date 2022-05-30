Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PLBY Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PLBY Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other PLBY Group news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 322,148 shares valued at $4,895,478. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.