Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,627 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 609,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

