Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 590 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $88,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.40.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $349.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.73 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

