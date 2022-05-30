Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 59,342 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

