Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 648 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $48.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

