Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

