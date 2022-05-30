Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,755 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,553.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $91.04 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

