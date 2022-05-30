Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $738,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $141,818,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,091.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 904,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 876,146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,009.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 812,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,863,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,355,000 after purchasing an additional 744,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

