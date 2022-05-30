Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $84.70 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

