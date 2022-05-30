Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.

WSM stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

