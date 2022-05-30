Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Cut by B. Riley

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

GES stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guess’ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guess’ by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

