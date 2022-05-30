Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ooma, Inc. Raised by JMP Securities (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at JMP Securities boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ooma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities analyst J. Goodwin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). JMP Securities has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.83 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 460.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ooma by 109.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

