Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Lifted by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.