Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 6,789 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of US Ecology worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 142,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

