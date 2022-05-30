Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,077 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock worth $362,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

ATRC stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.