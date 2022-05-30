Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of AngioDynamics worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 99.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 227,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.