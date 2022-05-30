Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $553,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,669 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

