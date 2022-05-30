Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $574,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.70 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

