Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $555,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

