Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $556,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBRX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 374,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 199,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

