Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.40 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

