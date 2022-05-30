Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARI opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

