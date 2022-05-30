Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 459,310 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459,310 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.