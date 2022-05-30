Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $557,000 Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 601,942 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Eclipse Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth about $53,587,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $2.00 on Monday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

