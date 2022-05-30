Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,974,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $103.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.