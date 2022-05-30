Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.17% of Radius Health worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 57.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Radius Health by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

RDUS stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

