Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.76% of Rambus worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 716,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 54.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rambus by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

