Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (TSE: ACB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to C$4.00.

5/16/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75.

5/16/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

5/13/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from C$7.00 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.50.

5/10/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

ACB opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.66. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88. The firm has a market cap of C$485.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

